City to consider parking meter enforcement changes

3 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 17 2014 Nov 17, 2014 Monday, November 17, 2014 4:34:00 PM CST November 17, 2014 in News
By: Conner Handel, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Enforcement of metered parking in downtown Columbia could go from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting in 2015. The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on whether to amend its initial extension of meter enforcement times.

Currently, the city enforces downtown metered parking from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. In October, the council voted to extend the enforcement hours to 7 p.m. beginning next year.

It could change again as Public Works presents recommended changes gathered from the Downtown Parking Task Force, a city committee designed to provide recommendations on parking to the council.

Steven Sapp, public information specialist for Public Works, said the Downtown Parking Task Force told them that the current meter enforcement times are too early.

"Starting enforcement at 8 a.m. was futile because many businesses are not open then," Sapp said.

He said moving meter enforcement to 9 a.m. to 7 pm. would make more sense.

"That is during the prime times of parking downtown," Sapp said. "The enforcement of the meters is meant to create a turnover in the parking so that more people have the opportunity to visit businesses downtown."

The Downtown Parking Task Force submitted the report on Jan. 22, 2013. Sapp does not know why the council now wants to reconsider adopting the task force's proposed enforcement times.

"I do not know and cannot speak for the council as to why they are asking us to bring this back," Sapp said. "That is their desire, so that's what we are doing this evening."

The regular council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

 

More News

Grid
List

Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails kept visitors of the Runge Nature Center indoors Friday. The Department of Conservation... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
Kansas City- Missouri's U.S. Senate third party candidates are not phased by the country's main political parties' popularity. Green... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Kansas City Friday... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 4:23:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane Film Festival says the event is designed to open new avenues for... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 3:19:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and the crowds who packed Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday left a lot of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Medical Marijuana: What is on the ballot in November
Medical Marijuana: What is on the ballot in November
COLUMBIA- Medical marijuana could be legal in Missouri in just a few weeks, and voters will have three ballot issues... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Deputies: Girl bit into Kit Kat with sewing needle inside
Deputies: Girl bit into Kit Kat with sewing needle inside
WARSAW - The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a sewing needle embedded in a Kit... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 1:18:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Missouri gas tax hike backers hope to flip 'no' to 'yes'
Missouri gas tax hike backers hope to flip 'no' to 'yes'
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have a long history of rejecting general tax increases. But supporters of a proposal... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 12:22:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Wages surge as US adds a robust 250,000 jobs in October
Wages surge as US adds a robust 250,000 jobs in October
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses ramped up hiring in October, and wages rose by the largest year-over-year amount in nearly... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 11:25:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

McCaskill visits Fulton, Columbia ahead of election
McCaskill visits Fulton, Columbia ahead of election
FULTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill made stops in Fulton and Columbia Friday for some last minute campaigning. The visits... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Office of Civil Rights releases educational video in Spanish
Office of Civil Rights releases educational video in Spanish
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a video to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 9:57:41 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in the US
First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in the US
(CNN) -- Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

CPS releases attendance area focus group applications
CPS releases attendance area focus group applications
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools released the attendance area focus groups application Thursday in an email to parents and staff. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:17:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Local protestors voice opposition to proposed Trump transgender policy
Local protestors voice opposition to proposed Trump transgender policy
COLUMBIA - Thursday protestors gathered off Highway 63 to voice their opposition to a proposed Trump administration policy that would... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:16:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

4 alleged members of white supremacist group indicted
4 alleged members of white supremacist group indicted
HILLSBORO — Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 7:27:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri's new campus opens to fanfare
Special Olympics Missouri's new campus opens to fanfare
JEFFERSON CITY - After Special Olympics Missouri dedicated their new "Training for Life Campus" Thursday afternoon, athlete and staff member... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 7:17:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 44°
10pm 44°
11pm 43°
12am 43°