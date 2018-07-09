City to Discuss "East Area Plan"

COLUMBIA - The future of eastern Columbia will be the main topic later tonight at city hall. The Columbia and Boone County Planning and Zoning Commissions will present the final draft of the "East Area Plan." The plan is designed to manage growth on Columbia's eastern city limits- a 21-mile area between New Haven Road and Rangeline.

The commissions will present strategies on how to best preserce the environment, maintain infrastructure, and utilize existing land. The public is invited to hear that plan later tonight. The public can attend. This will be the sixth time the commissions have invited residents to attend. The meeting is at 6p.m. in City Council chambers.