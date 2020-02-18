City to discuss new trash pickup policies

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council is meeting Monday afternoon to discuss new polices on trash pickup.

During their Pre-Council, the city will discuss these possible changes:

Staff will not pick up any items outside of a bag or bundle

There will be a limit to the amount of bags or bundles the city will pick up each week

Special pickup will have to be scheduled. Otherwise, the city won't pick

The possible changes come from staffing issues in the Solid Waste department, where there are currently 12 openings. There are only 14 employees available and 13 drivers are required each day, according to the Solid Waste presentation.

If there are less than 10 drivers in a day, the city cancels the curbside collection of recyclable materials.

Columbia residents are having mixed feelings about the possible change of policy. Many residents like Linda Martin said the changes come from the lack of staffing.

"I'm sure they're underpaid, you know?" Martin said. "But I think it's an important job and I hope that they [the city] would pay them well enough."

Tracy Belt, another Columbia resident, said the city should change the bags to cans.

"If the city doesn't change to cans, if they just stay with bags, then what's the point of having a limit on bags?," Belt said.

The Pre-Council meeting will start at 6 p.m.