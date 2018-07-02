City to Look at How to Deal with Transit Funding

COLUMBIA - Monday the Columbia City Council will discuss possible ways to deal with a transit budget that could have a 27 percent drop in funding.

One way to do it would be to increase regular fares from $1 to $1.50. Students could see their semester passes go from $60 to $100. The biggest reason for the drop in funding is because the utilities division could receive just 35 percent of the money it had last year.

The city council starts at 6 p.m. Monday.