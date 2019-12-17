City to Release Plan to Improve "Toxic Environment" at CPD

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes will release his plan to improve the Columbia Police Department Friday at 4 p.m. The report comes in response to the poor results found by outside consultant Eric Anderson. The city hired Anderson this winter and revealed his findings in March.

Anderson's report described the police department as a "toxic environment." It also found the community's satisfaction with the police department has dipped from seven years ago. In 2005, 81% were satisfied and in 2012, 69% were satisfied. In the researchers findings, Anderson reported "the supervisory culture is approaching toxicity." He also said the "morale of the department is extremely low," and that the "general attitude of most officers is characterized as fearful, hesitant, and uncertain."

Anderson also reported "management decisions are being made without adequate preparation." Communication within the department is very poor, Anderson described it as "incomplete and inconsistent."