City to Unveil Black and Gold Buses

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia unveiled new black and gold city buses Monday at Mizzou Arena. The event started at 4 p.m. and featured an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and a brief program.

In June 2010, Sen. Kit Bond set aside funding for three new buses. One 35-foot bus was on display at the ceremony and the city has two 40-foot black and gold buses that will join it on the bus routes Tuesday.

Six more black and gold buses are expected to join the fleet this summer.