City Votes to Rezone Columbia Regency Mobile Home Park

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted 5-2 Monday night in favor of rezoning the land where the Columbia Regency Mobile Home Park is.

The land will be rezoned for planned unit development to allow the company Aspen Heights to build luxury student housing at the site.

Many Regency residents originally opposed to the rezoning spoke out in favor Monday night after Aspen Heights made an offer to help them with moving costs and give them a later move out date than the Regency owner originally set.

The vote didn't come until 11:00 pm Monday night after hours of public comment from several MU students, Regency residents and other members of the community.

McDavid, Schimdt, Thornhill, Kespohl and Dudley voted for, while Anthony and Hoppe voted against.