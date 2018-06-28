City weighs steps to curb underage drinking

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - The City Council in Cape Girardeau is taking a fresh look at ways to cut down on underage drinking.

The Southeast Missourian reports the council scheduled a study session Monday night on whether to prohibit people younger than 21 from entering establishments that serve alcohol.

A proposed amendment to the city code would make exceptions for certain venues, such as golf courses, bowling alleys and restaurants whose main business is serving food.

Cape Girardeau police have reported a rise in underage drinking at bars and other places that serve alcohol. Police say that's partly because of adults buying drinks for minors.

A 2012 proposal to outlaw people under 21 from entering bars and some restaurants late at night without a parent or guardian was eventually dropped.