City worker finds missing sculpture pieces in Fulton

FULTON (AP) — Three pieces of a sculpture that were missing from the construction site at Fulton State Hospital have been found.

Fulton police Lt. William Ladwig says a city worker found the pieces Saturday at the Fulton Dog Park.

The Columbia Tribune reports the pieces, more than 100 years old, were part of a stone depiction of the Great Seal of Missouri. The 32-piece sculpture will be used in a new forensic center currently being constructed at the hospital.

Ladwig says it was obvious that someone left the pieces in the park where they could be easily found.

Employees at the hospital had offered a reward for the return of the pieces. Ladwig wasn't sure whether the park worker would be eligible for the reward.