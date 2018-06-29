Civil lawsuit looms in Ryan Ferguson imprisonment

COLUMBIA (AP) - The father of a man whose sentence was vacated in a Columbia homicide says a civil lawsuit in the case is not about money.

Bill Ferguson says he wants some law enforcement officials to serve prison time for their handling of the case against his son, Ryan Ferguson, who was convicted in 2005 of the death of a Columbia newspaper editor. An appeals court vacated the sentence last year.

Ferguson's family sued Boone County, the city of Columbia and several police officers and detectives.

The defendants contend they had legitimate reasons to believe Ryan Ferguson was involved in the murder.

The Kansas City Star reports Bill Ferguson doesn't want a settlement. He hopes the lawsuit sparks legislation requiring tougher penalties for prosecutors and law enforcement officers who act maliciously.