Civil rights group prepares for Kansas City convention

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Three Democratic presidential candidates are headlining a National Council of La Raza convention that opens this weekend in Kansas City, nearly a decade after the national Hispanic advocacy group pulled another event from the city in protest.

Ten-thousand or more people are expected as the four-day event starts Saturday. Democratic front-runner Hillary Rodham Clinton, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are speaking Monday. Other sessions on tap will focus on education, policing, income inequality and health.

The NCLR decided to go to Chicago instead of Kansas City in 2009 because former Mayor Mark Funkhouser appointed to the parks board a member of the Minuteman Civil Defense Corps, which advocates Mexican border patrols.

Funkhouser's controversial pick resigned three months after the NCLR convention was pulled.