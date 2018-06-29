Civil War veteran's ashes buried in southwest Missouri

CARTHAGE (AP) - A Civil War veteran has been buried with his family in southwest Missouri in a ceremony that included re-enactors and the sounds of a cannon blast.

The Joplin Globe reports that hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Maj. Raphael Guido Rombauer. The ashes of the Union Civil War officer went unclaimed for more than a century after his 1912 death in Kirksville.

With the help of an amateur historian, a relative of Rombauer was found, allowing the ashes to be buried alongside his wife and two of his children at Park Cemetery in Carthage. The service also featured remarks from representatives of the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War and Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.