Clark Lane closing for widening shoulders, repavement

COLUMBIA - Starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., the Columbia Public Works department will be closing Clark Lane between Robert Ray Drive and Ballenger Lane. The closure will last for the next week.

During the closure, crews will be widening the shoulder on both sides for bike and pedestrian use. They will also resurface the existing roadways.

Work was originally scheduled to begin Monday, but the contractor, APAC-Missouri, Inc., requested to delay the project by a day due to heavy rain in the weather forecast over the weekend.

The project is part of the Clark Lane Non-Motorized Improvements project along Clark from New Market Boulevard to McKee Street. Crews began preliminary work at the site last week.

The total cost for the improvements is just over $1.1 million. Funding for the project comes from a combination of a one-quarter cent Capital Improvements Sales Tax approved by voters in 2005 and MoDOT monies.

During the remainder of the project, Clark will have temporary lane restrictions for other road improvements.

While Clark is closed, Public Works urges drivers and pedestrians to seek alternative routes. Drivers can bypass the construction using Interstate 70 or Interstate 70 Drive. Drivers can access the detour via St. Charles Road or Highway 63.

Clark will reopen on Tuesday, July 22 at 5 p.m. and Public Works estimates the whole improvement project will be finished by Oct. 31.