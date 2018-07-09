Clark Lane Plan Revealed

Wednesday evening, residents came out to see the plan for the Clark Lane project and voice their concerns.

Mid-America Harley and two big subdivisions are near the site, Ashley Furniture and another subdivision are just across the interstate, and The Links, a brand-new apartment complex is about to open just over here.

The design would turn the intersection into a roundabout. Officials say it would accommodate more cars and be safer.

The plan includes another roundabout at the intersection of Clark Lane and Route PP. The design would also add three center turn lanes along Clark Lane.

Indicated by the three red dots.

"Lose the median - what's the median for? I don't understand the purpose of the median," Boone County resident Jim Cook. "Uh, we don't have a median now. If they are concerned about left turns instead of a median, have a third lane for people to turn left because because there's houses and subdivisions and golf courses and apartments."

Officials say the public will be able to comment on the project at least one more time. They say funding is set to start construction next summer.

And they anticipate Clark Lane will remain open during construction. That could last six to eight months.