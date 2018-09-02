Clark Retracts Pujols Comments

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Radio host and former Cardinals player Jack Clark has retracted comments he made implying that Albert Pujols used performance enhancing drugs. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clark, who played for the Cardinals from 1985-87, issued a public retraction Monday night for his comments made about Pujols, who has vehemently denied using performance-enhancing drugs. Pujols sued Clark for defamation after Clark said on his show in August that Pujols used banned performance-enhancing drug.

Pujols says he's accepted Clark's retraction and apology and would resolve the lawsuit.

 

