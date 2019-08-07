Clarksburg man killed in skid steer accident

COOPER COUNTY - A Clarksburg man died after he was thrown from a skid steer Tuesday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, Dylan Kramel, 20, was in the bucket of the skid steer as it went along California Drive near Route H. When the skid steer hit a pothole, Kramel was thrown out. Troopers said he died at the scene.