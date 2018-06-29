Clarksburg Residents Under Boil Order

CLARKSBURG - Mayor Eric Moore said Monday the city of Clarksburg is under a 48-hour boil order. He said the city is replacing the existing water system and broke a water main.

Moore said he doesn't think the water has been contaminated and the boil order is a precaution. The Department of Natural Resources is testing the water sample and Moore expects to have results back in 48 hours. If the results come back clean early, the boil order will be lifted.