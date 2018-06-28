Clarkson Named Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Columbia, Mo.- Missouri junior guard Jordan Clarkson was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today. The list is comprised of the front-runners for college basketball's most prestigous individual award as voted on by the Wooden Award Advisory Board.

Clarkson has emerged as a top performer this season and is averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 18 games. Clarkson leads the Tigers with nine 20-point games and has reached double figures in every game this season.

Clarkson is one of just three representatives from the Southeastern Conference on the list, joining Florida's Casey Prather and Kentucky's Julius Randle.

Fellow Tiger guard Jabari Brown is making a strong case to join the list as it is updated throughout the season. Brown has also reached double digit scoring in each of the 18 games and is scoring 20 or more points in three straight contests.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday afternoon against South Carolina. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.