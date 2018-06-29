Class A Lexington New Affiliate of Royals

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Royals have signed a four-year player development contract with the Lexington Legends to replace Kane County as one of their Class A affiliates.

The Legends have been affiliated with the Astros since their inaugural season in 2001. The South Atlantic League clubs takes over for Kane County, which is now part of Cubs system.

Kansas City has had affiliates in the South Atlantic League twice before: Charleston, S.C. from 1980-84, and Charleston, W.Va. from 1999-2000. Kane County of the Midwest League had been the Royals' affiliate the past two seasons.