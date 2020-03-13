Class cancellations leave MU classrooms empty

By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 News Reporter
COLUMBIA — MU students around campus have mixed reactions to the email Chancellor Cartwright sent out Wednesday, canceling classes until Sunday and moving to online classes through next week.

So far the only confirmed coronavirus case in Missouri is in St. Louis. MU said in-person classes are scheduled to resume March 30, after Spring Break.

On Thursday, buildings and classrooms around campus sat empty.

Students like Amanda Wade have more than just classes to worry about. Several programs on campus include real world work experience. Nursing students, for example, have clinicals at Boone Hospital and University Hospital.

"I was a little surprised about it, the nursing school told us in advance that this could happen and could impact clinical," Wade said. "We were all a little concerned that if we went to clinical one day and what if we got it, but at the same time we know that this will be our job and we will have to do it eventually. It is like our everyday life to go in and do our job."

Mizzou student, Joe Pluenneke said he think's a lot of people will stick around campus.

"A lot of people are going to stay, and just hang out," Pluenneke said. "I was really surprised, I didn't think it would be so soon since only a few schools have been cancelled so far."

KOMU reached out for an interview with Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, and was told that might be possible "once things calm down."

If you feel ill, MU suggests calling your health care provider before going to get checked out.

