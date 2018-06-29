Classes Begin at Struggling St. Louis Co District

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Classes begin Monday at a struggling St. Louis County school district that hundreds of students have fled to other districts after the Missouri Supreme Court approved such moves.

More than 2,600 students decided to transfer from the unaccredited Riverview Gardens and Normandy districts to better-performing districts. That includes 352 children from the Riverview Gardens district who will be bused to Mehlville and Kirkwood schools.

Some Riverview Gardens parents are threatening to sue the Mehlville district for not allowing more transfers. By law, the two troubled districts will have to pay more than $35 million to defray their ex-students' transportation costs.

At Riverview Gardens, teachers say they are focusing their efforts on the remaining students rather than worrying about those who left.