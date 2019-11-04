Classic cars, trucks escort 11-year-old with cancer to his journey of a lifetime

KINGDOM CITY — Over 50 classic cars and trucks drove onto the highway in a fleet on Sunday in support of Wyatt Salmons, an 11-year-old boy with brain cancer.

Around 54 send-off attendees escorted Salmons as he and his family journeyed toward St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It was part of an all-expense paid trip through Central Missouri Dream Factory.

Salmons was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Potine Glioma, a form of brain cancer, on Feb. 11, 2019.

The organization granted Salmons his dream of seeing the 2019 SEMA show — an internationally recognized automotive trade show — in Las Vegas.

Central Missouri Dream Factory volunteer, Nancy Hanson, organized the send-off as a unique way to start his week.

“It’s a dream,” she said. “We just want it to be more than he can imagine and great and so much joy.”

Hanson said the dream factory doesn’t usually organize send-offs. However, Wyatt’s love for cars made it a perfect goodbye in her opinion.

“I think every moment of today is part of what the dream factory can put together and what the community can put together to show Wyatt that we love him,” she said.

The cars filed onto eastbound I-70, lead by Callaway County deputies.

For the planned week ahead, Hanson said the Salmons will go on the red carpet, attend the SEMA show and go on several other special tours.

More information about Salmons journey is on their website.