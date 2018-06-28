Classic Off To A Good Start for Columbia College

COLUMBIA - Columbia College is off to a good start in the Quality Inn Classic by defeating the Central Bible College Spartans 72-50 moving the Cougars, ranked No.14 in the NAIA preseason top 25 poll, to a 5-2 season record.

Although the Spartans shot 63% in the first half, the Cougars attempted over double the shots, making 16 of their 34.

On the defensive side, Columbia College forced 15 turnovers from the Spartans and turned them into 14 points adding to the Cougars 38-27 lead at the half.

During the second half the Cougars forced another 11 turnovers out of Central Bible College and limited them to only 6 field goals. The Cougars won the game by 22 points, out rebounding the Spartans 26-22.

Three Columbia College players scored in the double digits. Devin Griffen lead with 22 points and four assists, followed by Brock Walker with 15 points, his second consecutive double digit scoring game, and Jordan Dressler with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Quality Inn Classic action conitues tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. when Hannibla-LeGrange faces the Central Bible College Spartans and also at 3:00 p.m. when Columbia College faces Kansas Wesleyan at the Areana of Southwell Complex.