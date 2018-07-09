Clay CO-Sponsors Resolution to Impeach Cheney

WASHINGTON (AP) - Missouri Congressman William Lacy Clay is co-sponsoring a measure that calls for the impeachment of Vice President Dick Cheney. The St. Louis Democrat is one of only two House members to sign onto the resolution. It was introduced last month by Congressman Dennis Kucinich, a Democrat from Ohio who is also waging a long-shot bid for president. The measure is not expected to get very far, even in a Congress controlled by Democrats. Clay says he believes Cheney "deliberately manipulated the intelligence process to deceive the Congress of the United States and the American people." Last year, Clay was one of 33 Democrats to co-sponsor a resolution seeking to investigate grounds for impeaching President Bush.