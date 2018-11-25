Clay County seeks help in solving old homicide case

LIBERTY (AP) - Authorities in Clay County are making another effort to learn the identity of female homicide victim who was found nearly 20 years ago.

The Kansas City Star reports that the victim's skeletal remains were discovered on April 18, 1985, in a field near Missouri City. The victim was in her late teen to early 20s, and authorities suspect she died in 1984 or 1985.

A tortoise-shell, barrette-style comb was found near the remains. Her teeth had several unattended cavities, and decay on the upper right incisors would have been visible.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Tipsters may remain anonymous.