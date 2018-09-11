Clay Waller named in federal indictment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri man already in prison for killing his wife and burying her body on a Mississippi River island now faces federal indictment.

U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan said Monday that 45-year-old James Clay Waller II has been indicted for interstate domestic violence. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

The indictment says Waller traveled between Illinois and Missouri in June 2011 with the intent to kill his wife, Jacque Waller.

Clay Waller, of Jackson, was arrested in his wife's death in 2012. A year later, he led authorities to the island where he buried the body, in exchange for a guilty plea to second-degree murder instead of first-degree murder. He received a 20-year sentence.

The couple's triplets, age 10, live with Jacque Waller's sister.