Clayton aldermen approve tax abatement for Centene project

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — Aldermen in the St. Louis County seat of Clayton have approved about $75 million in tax breaks for Centene Corp., the health insurance company that plans to build a massive office complex for 2,000 additional workers.

The Clayton Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the tax abatement plan Tuesday. Centene plans to build two 30-story towers in downtown Clayton.

The company operates Medicaid programs for several states. The deal with Clayton reduces their future property taxes by 40 percent over a 20-year period.