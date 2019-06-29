"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision

1 day 14 hours 35 minutes ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News
By: Jordan Alejandre, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states going forward.

Voters passed Amendment 1, also known as "Clean Missouri", back in November.

The amendment had many goals, but one was to eliminate gerrymandering throughout the state. Gerrymandering is redrawing district lines based on political gains. However, after it was passed it was then met with legislation to change the original intent of the amendment. 

The most noteworthy attempted change was to get rid of the agreed upon nonpartisan state demographer who would re-draw state legislative districts.

In a 5-4 decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court decided that federal courts can't rule on partisan gerrymandering.

Clean Missouri's campaign manager explained what Thursday's Supreme Court decision means in layman's terms.

"Essentially what the Supreme Court is saying is that the federal courts aren't going to weigh in, one way or the other, on partisan gerrymandering no matter how extreme it is, but states can pass their own solutions," said Sean Soendker Nicholson.

Soendker Nicholson said there is a key takeaway from the Supreme Court's decision.

"The real takeaway from today's ruling by the Supreme Court is that it's up to voters to put limits on politicians who are trying to draw maps for their own benefit, it's up to voters to stop gerrymandering," said Sean Soendker Nicholson.

In the ruling, the Chief Justice wrote the majority opinion.

"We conclude that partisan gerrymandering claims present political questions beyond the reach of the federal courts," said John Roberts Jr.

Soendker Nicholson also said he is disheartened by SCOTUS' decision.

"With today's Supreme Court ruling, it's certainly disappointing from a national perspective. There have been citizens both republicans and democrats fighting for fair maps and gerrymandering across the country," said Soendker Nicholson.

KOMU reached out to Boone County Republicans and Democrats, but never heard back.

More News

Grid
List

Fireworks store holds safety training
Fireworks store holds safety training
COLUMBIA - Before celebrating 4th of July with dazzling fireworks, Spirit of '76 Fireworks Store is combining fireworks safety training... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Continuous News

Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
Four in custody following gun report at Women's and Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - An MU alert has said the Women's and Children's Hospital is all clear following a report of a... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 9:11:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
Muslim woman claims she was threatened with gun in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a Muslim woman said she was harassed with a handgun while... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
Statewide electrical contracting licenses to be available in July
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri residents interested in applying for a statewide electrical contractor license can do so starting July... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
Car fire in north Columbia described as a "ball of flames"
BOONE COUNTY – A vehicle caught fire Friday afternoon threatening a nearby home on North Gregory Drive. Assistant Chief... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
Columbia in need of school bus drivers, hosts hiring event
COLUMBIA - Student Transportation of America and Columbia Public Schools are in need of drivers. They held an event... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:47:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
Missouri's only abortion clinic allowed to continue providing service
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Administrative Hearing Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi grated Missouri's sole abortion clinic a "stay" on Friday, which... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in Top Stories

Executive order establishes agricultural task force
Executive order establishes agricultural task force
FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:36:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
Levee break caused by erosion in temporary repair site
JEFFERSON CITY - The Turkey Creek Levee broke after floodwaters eroded away a temporary repair, public works officials confirmed Friday.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, June 28 2019 Jun 28, 2019 Friday, June 28, 2019 1:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place. Officers... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
Jefferson City robbery and shooting suspect taken into custody
JEFFERSON CITY - Michael L. Miller, 27, has been taken into custody on several charges following Monday's shooting in the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
Officials ask for tips on suspect behind gun shop robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information on a suspect linked to guns stolen from a Columbia gun shop two... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
"Clean Missouri" official reacts to SCOTUS' gerrymandering decision
COLUMBIA - Amendment 1's campaign manager said Thursday's Supreme Court decision makes reform like this amendment more important for states... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
Turkey Creek Levee breaks in North Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A levee north of Jefferson City broke on Thursday afternoon. Jefferson City Police Department confirmed on... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
Ashland man arrested for child sex crimes
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a Boone County man for several counts of rape and sodomy involving a 13-year-old girl... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:28:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
Missouri River in Boonville expected to fall
BOONVILLE - The Missouri River in Boonville is predicted to fall into minor flood stage beginning Friday and into the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News

Second round flooding brought new road closures
Second round flooding brought new road closures
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri workers are preparing the second round of flooding. According to the Missouri Levee Association, river... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
Scammers using U.S. Marshals office phone numbers
KANSAS CITY - Some scammers are fraudulently using the U.S. Marshals' official phone numbers to trick people into sending money,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 Thursday, June 27, 2019 3:22:00 PM CDT June 27, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
8am 77°
9am 80°
10am 84°
11am 86°