Clean-Up, Sanctions and Banquet

Flood Clean-Up

May came in with Missouri flooding and preparation and it will end with tearing down lots of that hard work. The Boone County Fire Protection District is looking for volunteers to help remove sandbags along the Missouri River in Rocheport. State workers say, after threats of flooding earlier this month, that the sandbags are no longer needed. Removal begins starting at 9 a.m. today and workers plan to be completed by 5 p.m. If you can help today, head to the Boone County Fire Protection District Station 2 in downtown Rocheport anytime after 9 this morning.

Spector Murder Trial

The murder trial of music producer Phil Spector takes a turn today because prosecutors in the trial want to focus on forensic evidence. A coroner and crime lab technicians will take the stand to explain what happened at Spector's home on February 3, 2003. Spector is accused of killing actress Lana Clarkson.

New Sanctions for Sudan

President Bush will impose tough new sanctions -- as early as today -- on Sudan's government for its role in Darfur. Senior administration officials say President Bush plans to slap new economic sanctions on Sudan, including barring more companies in the country from using the U.S. financial system. The President will reportedly also call for a UN resolution to compel Sudan to stop stalling international efforts to halt the bloodshed in Darfur. Violence and warfare have killed more than 200,000 people and left millions displaced.

Spring Into Action Banquet Tonight

The 6th annual Spring Into Action Banquet will take place this evening at Sophia's restaurant in Columbia. The event is being held on behalf of the Voluntary Action Center, which provides community-wide volunteering options to help families in need. The voice of the Tigers, Mike Kelly, will emcee the evening. The program will feature live music, food and an auction where guests can bid on items donated by local businesses. Tickets are $50 per person.