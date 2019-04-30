Cleanup Columbia expects more volunteers than before

2 weeks 4 days 5 hours ago Friday, April 12 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Friday, April 12, 2019 7:40:00 AM CDT April 12, 2019 in News
By: Tatyana Presley, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - More than 250 additional people, compared to the 2018 total, have registered to participate in this year's “Cleanup Columbia” initiative.

The City of Columbia’s Volunteer Programs reports there are more than 1,800 volunteers total to participate in the event on Saturday.

“We have been promoting like crazy this year”, said volunteer Erin Davis.

Davis is a member of Caring for Columbia. This is one of the 173 groups registered to volunteer. Caring for Columbia has over 140 people from their organization participating. They have been preparing for this day since last year.

 “I love volunteering because when things may be going wrong in my own life I can take a step back and give to other people”, said Davis.

In 2018, there were more than 1,500 volunteers sharing nearly 3,000 hours of service; picking up almost 1,800 bags of trash along our streets, trails, parks and streams, according to the Columbia Parks and Recreation website.

This year, some priority cleanup areas include Business Loop 70 and Providence Rd, Old Plank Rd. and more.

This is the 23rd annual citywide trash pickup event.

