Cleanup Columbia Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The City's Neighborhood Services kicked off Cleanup Columbia Wednesday with its volunteer supply pick-up. Currently more than 1,500 volunteers registered to clean up trash in Columbia this Saturday.

For narrow roads such as Rock Quarry Road and Stark Avenue, The City's Street Division will take precautions to keep volunteers out of harms way. "Trucks will go along side the volunteers and as the volunteers fill up their trash bags they will throw them in the back of the truck," Volunteer Programs Assistant Lisa Rohmiller said. "Hopefully this will be safer for the volunteers involved."

Volunteers can pick up supplies at the Daniel Boone City Building till 6 pm Wednesday, 3 to 6 pm Thursday, or Friday 11 am to 5 pm. They can also pick up supplies 7:30 to 9 am Saturday at Rock Quarry Park.

Anyone interested in registering can go to one of the supply pick up locations.