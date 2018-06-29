Cleanup Plan Signed for SW Mo. Rendering Plant

HALFWAY, Mo. - State officials say up to 2,500 animal carcasses are buried in a trench near a closed cattle rendering plant in southwest Missouri.

The owner of the former Halfway Packing Company in Polk County has signed an agreement to clean up environmental hazards on the property.

KYTV-TV reports the plant closed last winter because of what owner Ed Gibson called financial difficulties.

Last year, the Missouri Attorney General's Office sued Gibson's company, Organic Disposal Services, alleging the violation of several environmental laws. The plant closed after the attorney general's office got a temporary restraining order last December.

Gibson, of Springfield, signed the agreement Monday. Although he doesn't admit the state's allegations, he agreed not to violate any more laws and to clean up the property.