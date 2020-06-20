Clear, accessible masks now available to deaf and hard of hearing Missourians
KBIA - The Missouri Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing announced today that they’re making clear, accessible masks available to Missourians.
These accessible masks have clear fronts, which allow people to clearly see an individual’s mouth while they speak. This aspect of communication is critical for those who read lips and an integral part of effective communication for those who speak American Sign Language.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - One person is injured with gunshot wounds after a shooting in Douglass Park on Friday night. "At... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hundreds of locals gathered at Douglass Park to celebrate Juneteenth on Friday afternoon. The Red, Black &... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After a possible exposure at the Midtown by Brookside pool, employees say there will be new guidelines in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police forwarded information to the county prosecutor about two separate incidents of protestors hit by vehicles June... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA —The UM System Board of Curators is considering combining the positions of system president and MU chancellor, a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As the state slowly begins reopening, music venues start to see a light at the end of the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Hundreds of people gathered across several events in Columbia on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — MU has a new vice chancellor for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, UM system president and interim MU president... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City officials will not pursue misdemeanor charges against those who took part in peaceful street... More >>
in
LOUISVILLE (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and Southern Boone County Fire Protection District volunteers rescued four kayakers early Friday morning.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. You... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive just after 12:30... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced that it will declare June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day Friday morning. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of locals attended the first of four events in downtown Jefferson City on Thursday night. ... More >>
in
SEDALIA - Five days have passed since a Pettis County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer, a Sedalia woman.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Friday marks the 155th anniversary of slavery ending in the United States, and Columbia plans to celebrate the... More >>
in