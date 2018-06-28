Clementine Wilkerson Never Misses the Series

6 years 8 months 1 week ago Thursday, October 20 2011 Oct 20, 2011 Thursday, October 20, 2011 1:04:00 PM CDT October 20, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
loading

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- If there's a World Series being played in St. Louis, you can bet Clementine Wilkerson will be there. After all, she's been to every World Series game ever played in St. Louis.

Wilkerson is 98. She was just a teenager when the Cardinals went to the World Series for the first time in 1926, beating Babe Ruth and the New York Yankees.

This year, they're back for the 18th time, seeking their National League-best 11th World Series title. KTVI-TV reports that Wilkerson was there, bundled up in the blustery cold for the Cardinals' 3-2 win over Texas in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
11am 79°
12pm 85°
1pm 90°
2pm 91°