Clerical error blamed in murder suspect's jail release

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Three Jackson County jail workers have received unspecified disciplining after a murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody.

The Kansas City Star says clerical errors by jail employees were blamed for the Feb. 17 release of 26-year-old Malcolm D. Johnson.

Johnson was being held on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with a 2014 shooting death of 22-year-old Monteario Hogan in the suburb of Raytown. Johnson remains at large.

Joseph Piccinini, the county's director of corrections, said in a statement that Johnson's release happened after prosecutors dropped and then refiled charges in routine procedural action. Piccinini said those actions should not have triggered Johnson's release.