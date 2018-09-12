Clerk: Group has enough signatures for KCI vote

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group seeking to require voter approval for any new terminal at Kansas City International Airport has gathered enough signatures to place the proposal on a ballot.

The Kansas City Star reports City Clerk Marilyn Sanders confirmed Thursday that the Friends of KCI had gathered more than the necessary 3,573 signatures on petitions.

The petitioners want to place a question on the April ballot barring the city from advancing any plan to demolish or replace any terminal at KCI without voter approval.

The City Council has 60 days to decide whether to adopt the ballot language on its own or place the question before voters. If the council waits the full 60 days, it would be past the deadline to get items on April's municipal ballot.