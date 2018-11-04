Clerk: Missouri attorney general lawful in voting location

COLUMBIA (AP) — A county clerk in central Missouri has determined that Attorney General Josh Hawley lawfully voted in a recent election when he cast a ballot in Ashland rather than in Jefferson City.

The Columbia Missourian reports Hawley was criticized for voting during a narrow August election in Ashland rather than the capital city. State law says the attorney general must reside at the "seat of government," which the Missouri Constitution names as Jefferson City.

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks says that while Hawley has an apartment in Jefferson City, his permanent residence is in Ashland and he hasn't registered to vote anywhere else.

Democratic officials say Hawley deceived Missouri residents when he said he'd live in Jefferson City.

Hawley's office declined to provide comment to the newspaper.