Clerk sentenced for embezzlment

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The former city clerk in Walnut Grove was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for embezzling city funds.

Forty-five-year-old Cari Gillmore, of Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday for credit card fraud. After she is released from prison, she will serve three years of supervised probation. She also was ordered to pay nearly $67,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Gillmore admitted that she used city credit cards to pay for personal expenses. The crimes occurred from January 2014 to June 2016.