Clerk Shot Dead

RANDOLPH (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a service station clerk found Wednesday morning inside a Shell station in Randolph, just northeast of Kansas City. Police said the clerk had been shot in the upper torso at the station near Missouri 210 and Interstate-435. A witness told police that the clerk was fine when he was at the business early Wednesday, but was on the floor when he returned a short time later. Two other witnesses reported finding the clerk shot.