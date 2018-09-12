"Click It Or Ticket" Cracks Down

More than 25 years after it became state law, plenty of Missourians still don't buckle up when they hit the highway.

"Missouri is below the average for seat belt usage, I think our percentage is 77 percent, the national average is 84 percent," said Captain Doug Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department.

Those numbers lead to even more sobering numbers: Seven out of ten Missourians killed in traffic crashes are the result of not wearing their seat belt. This lead to a police crackdown.

"Missouri highway patrol has a zero tolerance policy as far as wearing a seatbelt," said Sgt. Paul Reisch of Highway Traffic Patrol.

Law enforcement is using federal grant funds to have additional officers on patrol. During those patrols, officers look for any violations, including seat belt violations. They believe this is an effective way to reduce fatalities.. especially now.

"The major impudence behind this-really this time of year these two weeks mark the travel season, the end of school, a lot of people take their kids on summer vacation and there is a lot of additional highway traffic," Captain Shoemaker said.

That increase has police being more assertive and hoping that you take the time to buckle up. The campaign started today and will run through June sixth. Police will be out their to reminds motorists that seat-belts can save lives.