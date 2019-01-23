Clifton Hills water main break affects Westran school district

CLIFTON HILL - The Westran School District released its students from class early Tuesday due to a water main break in Clifton Hill.

Superintendent Mike Nagel received a call about the break when school began.

"I got the school board together quick and we made a decision on what would be best for the students," he said.

Middle school students near the break were bussed to the high school so they could get the most out of their learning day.

"Most schools north of here didn't even have class today," Nagel said.

Middle school students were learning in spare rooms at the high school, as well as the lunchroom and gymnasium.

"I thought our teachers, our staff, our cooks, our bus transportation director did an outstanding job getting everybody to where they were supposed to be. The morning started off as very hectic, but it ended on a good educational note," Nagel said.

He said there would be school Wednesday and told students water bottles will be provided. He also encouraged students to bring their own water.