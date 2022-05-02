COLUMBIA - Ahead of Monday's city council meeting, climate advocates met outside city hall to speak out and encourage support for their goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Representatives from local organizations such as the COMO 100% by 2030 Coalition, League of Woman Voters, and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks set up downtown to talk about the importance and potential long-term effects of renewable energy in Columbia. Carolyn Amparan, the coalition leader for COMO 100% by 2030, says that the ultimate goal is to ditch coal.
"In 2030, we would still also get most of our electricity from the power grid but instead of getting that energy from coal-fire power plants, we would be getting it from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind farms," Amparan says.
With signs in the background saying "CLIMATE ACTION NOW!" and "100% CLEAN ENERGY NOW", speakers ranging from high school students to senior citizens took the mic and gave their reasoning for why renewable energy is best for the town. The coalition leader gave examples on how this plan favors the people of Columbia.
"Each citizen would not have to install solar panels or take action like that; the city would be taking it on our behalf. We anticipate very minor impact, if any, on our bills because renewable energy has become so affordable," Amparan says.
At the council meeting, the Climate and Environment Commission is expected to present a researched report backing up those claims. Right now, the city aims for 30% renewable energy by 2028 but the new goal shifts that rate to 100% for two years later. Amparan explained why making the shift to renewable energy is most appealing in 2030 compared to other timeframes.
"We are most interested in 2030 because it cuts the admissions most rapidly, and there's a study which also found that it is very affordable for us to do this," Amparan says.
Approximately 54 businesses and organizations have endorsed this initiative and nearly 3,000 public signatures have been gathered for the proposal.