Climate-controlled waiting area opens for Amtrak near Jefferson Landing

JEFFERSON CITY - The Amtrak station near Jefferson Landing now has a climate-controlled portable building to serve as a temporary waiting area for customers.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with Jefferson City provided the portable building located in the Office of Administration parking lot. It has a sitting area, a restroom and two offices. The waiting area is also handicapped-accessible with a deck and ramp.