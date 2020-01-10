Climate-controlled waiting area opens for Amtrak near Jefferson Landing
JEFFERSON CITY - The Amtrak station near Jefferson Landing now has a climate-controlled portable building to serve as a temporary waiting area for customers.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with Jefferson City provided the portable building located in the Office of Administration parking lot. It has a sitting area, a restroom and two offices. The waiting area is also handicapped-accessible with a deck and ramp.
