Climate-controlled waiting area opens for Amtrak near Jefferson Landing

7 hours 19 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2020 Jan 10, 2020 Friday, January 10, 2020 1:48:00 PM CST January 10, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - The Amtrak station near Jefferson Landing now has a climate-controlled portable building to serve as a temporary waiting area for customers.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with Jefferson City provided the portable building located in the Office of Administration parking lot. It has a sitting area, a restroom and two offices. The waiting area is also handicapped-accessible with a deck and ramp.

