Clinton community reacts to fallen police officer

CLINTON - The small community of Clinton is mourning the death of police officer Christopher Morton, who was killed while responding to a 911 call.

His death comes just seven months after Clinton lost another officer, Gary Michael, was also shot and killed.

"This type of incident is tragic for the community, it's tragic for the police department and we all can remember when we were here seven months ago," said Sgt. Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Black and blue flags flew at half staff around the town. Resident Keith Weston expressed his support by lining blue tape along the windows of businesses in the downtown square.

"The fact that we had it happen a second time, in such a short period of time, I felt that it was very important that we stand with and support our law enforcement," Weston said.

Clinton's population is less than 9,000. Weston said everyone in the town feels the impact after an event like this.

"We're still reeling from it. I think we're trying to figure out how to even react," Weston said. "It's going to take some time to process it. It's a feeling of deep sadness."

Christina Littleton lives several doors down from the scene and she and her family said they watched it unfold from their living room window.

Littleton said she was worried about the safety of her three children as the shots rang out.

"We feel sorry for the family of officer Morton, but we do appreciate our department. Because of our department my kids were able to go to school today," Littleton said.

Littleon's brother, Anthony Haverland was there as well. He said he was disappointed this happened in his small community.

"I'm upset that something like this happened, completely. It's ridiculous," Haverland said. "You can't find anything else better to do than to cause havoc and crime in a neighborhood where people raise their kids?"

The people who talked to KOMU 8 News said they didn't know Morton personally, but heard good things.

Weston said, "I know Clinton has a lot of really great police officers, and I know that if he's anything like the rest of them, which I'm sure he was, that he was an amazing person."