Clinton: No interest in job if Obama wins in 2012

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Rodham Clinton says she does not want to stay on as secretary of state if President Barack Obama wins re-election in 2012

Clinton told CNN on Wednesday that she is happy in her current role and does not want to become president, vice president or defense secretary. In an interview in Cairo, Clinton says she has no interest in running for president in 2016 and plans to spend the next two years at the State Department.

Some have speculated Clinton could move to the Pentagon or mount another White House campaign.

Clinton and Obama competed in 2008 for the Democratic presidential nomination. Obama bested her, won the White House and then named his one-time rival his top diplomat.