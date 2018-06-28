Clinton to make first trip to Missouri in bid for presidency

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hillary Rodham Clinton will campaign in the St. Louis area Tuesday, marking her first trip to Missouri as a presidential candidate.

The former secretary of state will hold a fundraiser hosted by Trudy Busch Valentine, the daughter of late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies.

The campaign was expected to release more details Monday about another event in the St. Louis area.

Clinton is the leading Democratic presidential candidate. She's making her second bid for president after losing to Barack Obama in the 2008 primaries.

She was criticized for waiting nearly three weeks to comment after a white officer fatally shot black 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Clinton said Brown's death and the unrest that followed was the result of frayed bonds of trust in the St. Louis-area community.