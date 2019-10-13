Clinton to meet with church officials near Ferguson unrest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Hillary Rodham Clinton is putting America's struggle with race relations at the forefront of her presidential campaign, joining with church members near the site of violent protests in Ferguson, Missouri.

The meeting came as the nation grappled with the deadly shootings of nine black church members in South Carolina.

The Democratic presidential contender was attending a community meeting at a church in Florissant, Missouri - near the site of unrest that touched off in Ferguson after the August death of Michael Brown, a black, unarmed 18-year-old who was shot by a white Ferguson police officer.

Brown's death spurred outrage and led to a national movement demanding changes in how police deal with minorities.

Clinton's campaign said Tuesday's meeting will "address the massacre in Charleston and broader issues around strengthening communities."