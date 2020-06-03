Cloned Tree From Roosevelt Era

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Wednesday, September 26 2007 Sep 26, 2007 Wednesday, September 26, 2007 12:34:59 AM CDT September 26, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A national gardening organization in St. Louis will plant a tree Friday cloned from President Teddy Roosevelt's property.  It will join an ash tree cloned from George Washington's Mount Vernon estate.  There are also plans to add genetic replica trees from properties owned by Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.  The plantings will create a tree tribute to the four presidents represented on Mount Rushmore in upcoming years.  The trees will be planted on the grounds of the National Garden Clubs Incorporated.  The nonprofit with roughly 230,000 members promotes a love of gardening in the United States and overseas. The trees are being presented by the Michigan-based Champion Tree Project and Connecticut-based Bartlett Tree Experts.

