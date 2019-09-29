Close race to win the NLC Division title between the Cardinals and Brewers

ST. LOUIS - The National League Central Division has a close match-up as the regular season winds to an end.

With the Cardinals taking the day off before their last regular season series, they will go into Friday knowing if they sweep the Cubs, they will clinch the NLC title.

While the Cardinals may seem to have a good grasp for the win, the Brewers are creeping up on the Cardinals. Milwaukee will need only two more game wins than the Cardinals to win the Central division.

The Brewers have been a team who have been hard to defeat. The team has won seven games in a row and made a huge jump, given the fact that they were 7 1/2 games away from first in the NLC almost a month ago.

If the Cardinals and Brewers end the weekend in a tie, they will play each other on Monday. The winning team will take the division title leaving the losing team with the wild card spot.

The Cardinals will take on the Cubs at Busch Staduim, Sept. 26 at 7:15 P.M.