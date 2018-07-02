Closed Sessions Dominate Mo. Curators Agenda

COLUMBIA - Curators at the University of Missouri are meeting Tuesday in St. Louis amid speculation that the Tigers are still considering a departure from the Big 12 Conference. The meeting agenda posted on the university's website says nothing about conference affiliation.

Missouri has been rumored to be considering a move to the Southeastern Conference.

The meeting includes a number of routine items such as retirement plans and investments as well as a series of closed sessions.